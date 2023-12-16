Dosa To Idli And Sambar-7 Popular South Indian Breakfast For Sunday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Indian cuisine boasts a delightful array of breakfast options, perfect for a lazy Sunday morning. Here are seven popular South Indian Sunday breakfast dishes.

A thin, crispy pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, dosas come in various types like masala dosa or plain dosa, often served with sambar and chutney.

Soft, steamed rice cakes (idli) served with a flavorful lentil-based vegetable stew (sambar) and coconut chutney make for a classic and healthy South Indian breakfast.

A thicker pancake made with the same batter as dosa but with added vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and green chilies cooked into the batter. It's often served with chutney.

A comforting dish made from rice and lentils cooked together and seasoned with black pepper, cumin, and ghee, typically served with coconut chutney and sambar.

A savory dish made from semolina (rava) cooked with onions, vegetables, and spices, often garnished with cashews and served with coconut chutney or pickle.

Soft and fluffy pancakes with crispy edges made from fermented rice batter, usually paired with coconut milk, stew, or kurma.

Deep-fried lentil-based savory donuts, crispy on the outside and soft inside, often served with sambar or coconut chutney.