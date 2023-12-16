               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fish And Chips To English Breakfast: 7 Must-Try London Dishes


12/16/2023 2:00:42 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fish and Chips to English Breakfast are 7 must-try London dishes, reflecting the city's culinary diversity.
these flavors capture the essence of London's vibrant food scene, offering a delectable journey through both traditional British favorites and international delights

Fish and Chips

A classic British dish, fish and chips consists of battered and deep-fried fish (usually cod or haddock) served with thick-cut fries. You can find excellent fish and chips at pubs

English Breakfast

Includes eggs, bacon, sausages, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, black pudding, and baked beans. Many cafes and breakfast spots in London offer their own variations

Pie and Mash

This dish features a savory meat pie, often filled with minced beef or chicken, accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes and a rich gravy

Scotch Egg

Scotch egg is a delicious and portable snack or appetizer. It consists of a hard or soft-boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs, and then deep-fried or baked

Roast Dinner

Classic British meal usually consisting of roasted meat (such as beef, lamb, or chicken), roasted vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, and gravy



For those seeking a unique and traditional East London dish, try jellied eels. Eels are chopped, boiled, and then set in a savory jelly

Pimm's Cup

Pimm's Cup is a British beverage that's especially refreshing in the warmer months. It's a cocktail made with Pimm's No. 1, a gin-based liqueur, mixed with lemonade

