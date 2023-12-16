Year Ender 2023: Top 10 Most Searched Travel Destinations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Year Ender 2023: Travelers sought enchantment in destinations like Vietnam, Goa, Bali, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kashmir, Coorg, Andaman, Italy, and Switzerland. From the serene landscapes of Coorg to the cultural allure of Italy, these top-searched places promise a tapestry of experiences, blending history, nature, and adventure for an unforgettable year of exploration

Discover the world's top-searched destinations for 2023 – from the vibrant streets of Vietnam to the serene beauty of Switzerland

Vietnam topped the list. It is famous for it's safety and friendliness and it's budget friendly tourism which lures in tourists all over the world

Goa secured the second spot this year. Known for it's vibrant night life, tranquil beaches and pristine water, Goa is unforgettable

Bali secured the 3rd spot on most searched places for travel this year. Lush rice fields, vibrant culture, and pristine beaches, makes it a top destination

A jewel in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka captivates with ancient ruins, lush tea plantations, and wildlife. This occupied the 4th spot on the list

At the 5th place is Thailand. The place is famous for it's

ancient temples, vibrant markets, and tropical paradises

Ranked 6th on the list, Kashmir is known as the 'Heaven on Earth'.

Kashmir boasts breathtaking landscapes with snow-capped mountains, serene lakes, Mughal gardens

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Coorg is a serene escape with coffee plantations, misty hills, and cascading waterfalls. Experience tranquility in the 'Scotland of India'

The Andaman Islands' pristine beaches and vibrant coral reefs attract adventurers and beach lovers alike. Dive into crystal-clear waters and relax on secluded shores

A cultural haven, Italy offers art, history, and culinary delights. Explore ancient ruins in Rome, art in Florence, and romance in Venice, occupies the 9th spot

Known for its picturesque landscapes, Switzerland captivates with the Alps, pristine lakes, and charming villages and chocolates occupies the 10 spot on the list