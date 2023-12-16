Congress Replaces Kamal Nath With Jitu Patwari As Party's Madhya Pradesh Chief After Poll Defeat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant move, the Congress party has announced a change in leadership for the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing former Chief Minister Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari. The decision comes in the aftermath of the recent elections in the state, where the Congress faced an unexpected setback with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a sweeping victory.

The official statement from the Congress president reads, "Congress president has appointed Shri Jitu Patwari as the President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president, Kamal Nath."







The leadership reshuffle reflects the party's response to the electoral outcomes and a strategic move to revitalize its presence in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath, who served as the former chief minister, is being replaced by Jitu Patwari, signaling a shift in the party's approach to regional politics.

In the recently concluded elections, the Congress had anticipated a strong performance in Madhya Pradesh but was taken aback by the BJP's overwhelming success. The BJP secured 163 seats, while the Congress could only manage 66, highlighting the need for a reassessment of leadership and strategy.

The statement also mentioned key appointments within the party structure, with Umang Singhar set to become the CLP (Congress Legislative Party) leader and Hemant Katare designated as the deputy leader of Madhya Pradesh. These appointments reflect the party's commitment to fostering a dynamic leadership that can effectively navigate the evolving political landscape in the state.

As Jitu Patwari assumes the role of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President, the party aims to consolidate its position, learn from the recent electoral outcomes, and strategize for the future. The leadership change signifies a crucial phase for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, as it endeavors to regroup, reorganize, and emerge as a formidable force in the state's political arena.