Om Birla Writes To Mps, Says Dec 13 Parl Security Breach 'Matter Of Concern'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday wrote to all the MPs over the December 13 Parliament Security breach incident saying that it is a matter of "great concern", and he has formed a "high-powered committee" to review various aspects of security in the Parliament complex and formulate an action plan to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

In a letter to Lok Sabha members, Birla said: "The unfortunate incident that took place inside the House on 13 December, 2023 is a matter of grave concern for all of us." He also said that we expressed our collective concern over this incident in the House and on the same day, he discussed with the leaders of all parties as to how to strengthen the security arrangements in Parliament.

"Some of the important suggestions made during the meeting have been implemented immediately," the Speaker said.

"A high-level Inquiry Committee has been constituted for an in-depth investigation of the incident that took place inside the House. The Committee has started working. The report of this Committee will soon be shared with the House," Birla said.

He also said that he has also constituted a High Powered Committee which will review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

He also cited several previous incidents in the House in the past.

"At the time of all such incidents, the House has displayed exemplary solidarity and expressed its collective resolve against such incidents," he said.

He also said that all members are well aware that the security in Parliament House Estate comes under the jurisdiction of the Parliament.

"Accordingly, it is the Parliament's responsibility to formulate detailed action plan on security measures in accordance with your suggestions and thereafter their implementation is also the responsibility of Parliament," Birla said.

"It is indeed unfortunate that some members and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend some members from the service of the House to the incident which occurred on December 13. This is unwarranted. There is no association between the suspension of Members and the incident which took place," Birla said referring to the suspension of 13 MPs from the House for the remainder of the session on Thursday.

He said that the suspension of members is purely to uphold the sanctity of the House.

A day after the Parliament Security breach, 13 opposition MPs were suspended for the remainder of the session.

On December 13, two persons jumped from the vistor's gallery in Lok Sabha and sprayed yellow colour smoke when the Zero Hour proceedings were going on.

Delhi Police have till now arrested six persons in connection with its probe into the security breach.

