Bihar: Undertrial Chote Sarkar Was Killed By 'Supari' Killers In Rs 12L Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 16 (IANS) A day after undertrial Abhishek Kumar, alias Chote Sarkar, was gunned down inside the Danapur sub-divisional court premises, Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra said the murder was executed by two contract killers from Muzaffarpur.

“The deal for the murder of Chote Sarkar was fixed at Rs 12 lakh, and the killers were given Rs 2 lakh in advance. The remaining Rs 10 lakh was promised to be paid after the elimination of Chote Sarkar. We are investigating the incident. The contract killers are being interrogated. They have revealed the names of three of the four persons who hatched the conspiracy and gave the contract to the supari killers,” Mishra said.

“We have the names of three persons and are making efforts to identify the fourth person who gave supari to eliminate Chote Sarkar. They were scared that if Chote Sarkar came out of jail, he would kill them. Hence, they hatched a plan to kill him,” Mishra said.

As per the plan, the two contract killers came to Patna a day before the incident and put up at a place near Rajendra Nagar. They reached the Danapur court campus via marine drive.

When the security personnel at Beur jail brought Chote Sarkar to the Danapur court on Friday, one of the two contract killers attacked him.

The security staff present on the spot managed to foil his attempt, but the other contract killer took advantage of the chaos and shot Sarkar on his head and chest. He died on the spot.

The security personnel, however, managed to nab both the contract killers on the spot.

