'Victory Or Defeat, Effort Is Necessary', Read Post Of Parliament Security Breach Accused Sagar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS)“Jeete ya haare, par koshish jaruri hai, ab dekhna hai ye safar kitna haseen hoga, umeed hai fir milenge” (Victory or defeat, the effort is necessary. Now, let's see how beautiful this journey will be. Hope to meet again) -- wrote Sagar Sharma, one of the accused in the Parliament security breach case, on Instagram, hours before he along with Manoranjan D burst smoke canister in the Lok Sabha on December 13.

Sharma, who has 420 followers, got 47 repiles on the post, with mixed response on his action.

“Khud hero bann ne ke chakker me villain bann gaya, gharwale zillat ki zindagi jeeyenge wo alag. Kaun inka brainwash karta hai aise? (In the pursuit of becoming a hero, he turned into a villain, and now his family will live a life of disgrace. Who brainwashes them like this?),” read a reply on his post.

“Bhai koi gaddari nahi ki aur ye desh ki security ki bhi poll khol di aapne toh ye government ko jagane ka kaam kiya hai, Bhai aap dusre bhagat singh ho aapne desh ke sath koi gaddari ni ki. (Brother, you committed no betrayal, and by exposing the security vulnerabilities of the country, you have awakened the government. Brother, you are another Bhagat Singh; you have not betrayed the country),” read another reply.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police's Special Cell has expressed concern regarding the online content shared by the prime conspirator, Lalit Jha, particularly a post in October that said, "What India needs is a bomb."

Various of his posts have drawn the attention of the police, including expressions of discontent with the current situation.

In one post, Jha wrote, "WHAT INDIA NEEDS IS A BOMB," accompanied by a message in Bengali, suggesting that India requires a bomb to "raise a strong voice against tyranny, injustice, and anarchy".

Jha also posted similar controversial content on his social media accounts.

On November 5, he had asserted that anyone advocating for their rights, irrespective of their background, would be unfairly labelled a Communist.

--IANS

ssh/arm