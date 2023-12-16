Kharge Chairs Meeting With Guj Leaders To Discuss 2024 LS Poll Preparedness (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) With just few months left for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday held a meeting of the newly formed political affairs committee for Gujarat and discussed the poll preparations.

Besides Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Madhusudan Mistry, party leaders from Gujarat including state state unit chief Shaktisinh Gohil and others are also present.

After the meeting in a post on X, Kharge said: "Due to the continuous misgovernance of the BJP government in Gujarat, the issues remain the same - unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, atrocities against Dalits and tribals, fraud and immense corruption.

"The Congress, with a positive agenda, will strengthen the organization for the fresh challenges ahead," he said. Meanwhile, while speaking to the media at the party headquarters, Wasnik, who is also the in-charge of Gujarat said: "With Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, we held a meeting with Gujarat leaders and discussed the party organisation and what all programmes are going at the ground level and how are the preparations for Lok Sabha and challenges."

He said that party leaders discussed the issues and challenges in the state for over two and half hours and how to strengthen the party.

"I am happy that all the leaders from Gujarat were present. And we hope that with the discussions today we will bring the things on grounds," Wasnik added.

Even Gohil thanked the Congress high command for being there in the meeting.

"It was the meeting with the newly formed political affairs committee and we shared our suggestions and in for coming days we will go ahead with positive agenda. We will fight the elections on people issues," he added.

