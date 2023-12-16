Delhi: Woman Dragged By Metro Train As Clothes Get Trapped In Door; Dies (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman has succumbed to injuries which she sustained when her saree and jacket got stuck in the door of a Delhi Metro train following which she got dragged by the train for several metres, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on December 14 at Inderlok Metro station when the woman, identified as Reena Devi, was travelling from Nangloi to Mohan Nagar accompanied by her son.

Delhi Police have sought the CCTV footage of the incident from DMRC and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

"If negligence is identified, a case will be registered," said a senior police officer.

As per sources, initial investigation suggests that the Metro door's sensor failed to detect the presence of the woman's clothing, leading to the accident.

Reena Devi was dragged by the train for several metres, ultimately causing her to fall onto the tracks.

Following the incident, she was promptly rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and admitted to the ICU ward of Neurosurgery.

The neurosurgery department reported that she succumbed to severe head injuries and chest trauma at 4.20 p.m. on Saturday.

"An incident occurred at Inderlok Metro station on December 14 where, prima facie, it appears that a lady passenger's clothes got entangled in a train, leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital today," said DMRC spokesperson, Anuj Dayal.

"The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be holding an inquiry into this incident," he said.

--IANS

ssh/pgh