3D Print In The Medical And Dental Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 8.09 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 16.6 %

3d print in the medical and dental Market

The global 3D Print in the Medical and Dental market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.76 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.09 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.6 %.

- Exactitudeconsultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3d print in the medical and dental Market.

Global 3d print in the medical and dental Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the 3d print in the medical and dental Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

3d print in the medical and dental Market Top Key Players:

Stratasys Ltd,3D Systems,EnvisionTEC,Formlabs,Materialise,Renishaw,DWS Systems,Carbon,EOS,Sirona,Planmeca,Prodways Group,Mimaki,Markforged,DMG MORI,ExOne,Shining 3D,NextDent,CELLINK

Industry Developments:

November 07, 2023– Materialise, a global leader in 3D printing software and service solutions, and HP Inc., a global technology leader and creator of solutions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing and more, announced a strategic partnership to integrate HP's Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet additive manufacturing (AM) technology into the Materialise CO-AM software platform.

November 2023– Global engineering technologies company, Renishaw, is making its Fixture Builder 3D fixture-modelling software available via a new subscription service. From 6th November 2023, customers can take advantage of a complimentary 12-month subscription to this highly accessible fixture-planning software, when they purchase qualifying metrology fixturing products or bundles.

Regional Share Analysis:

North America stands out as the dominating region in the 3D printing market for medical and dental applications. This dominance is attributed to several key factors that have propelled the region to the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry. North America was one of the first to adopt 3D printing technology for medical and dental applications. This early adoption paved the way for a thriving ecosystem of research, development, and innovation, establishing the region as a leader in developing cutting-edge healthcare and dentistry applications. The United States, in particular, has a well-developed healthcare system and dental industry. These industries have readily adopted 3D printing to improve patient care and treatment outcomes, resulting in the rapid adoption of 3D printing technologies in medical and dental practices.

North America benefits from a climate that encourages innovation and investment. Startups and established companies in the 3D printing sector have access to venture capital, research funding, and strategic partnerships, allowing the technology to continue to grow and develop. The region has well-defined regulatory frameworks for medical and dental devices, which ensures the safety and efficacy of 3D-printed products. These regulations instill trust in practitioners and patients alike, facilitating the adoption of 3D-printed medical and dental solutions. The growing digitization of medical and dental records corresponds to the use of 3D printing for patient-specific devices. The seamless integration of digital workflows and 3D printing has fueled market expansion even further.

Key Market Segments: 3d print in the medical and dental Market

3D Print in the Medical and Dental Market by Application

Prosthetics

Implants

Surgical guides

Dental applications

Others

3D Print in the Medical and Dental Market by Material

Biocompatible polymers

Metals

Resins

3D Print in the Medical and Dental Market by End User

Hospitals

Dental laboratories

Medical device companies

Research and development institutions

Strategic points covered in the 3d print in the medical and dental Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global 3d print in the medical and dental Market (2023-2029) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global 3d print in the medical and dental Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global 3d print in the medical and dental Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global 3d print in the medical and dental Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global 3d print in the medical and dental market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global 3d print in the medical and dental market.

