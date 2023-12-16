Dr. Mona Mofid Receives San Diego Medical Society And San Diego Magazine's“Top Doctor” Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Record Sixth Win: Dr. Mona Mofid Honored as 'Top Doctor' by San Diego Medical Society

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, Dr. Mona Mofid , the Medical Director of The American Melanoma Foundation, received the distinction of being named to the 2023 "Top Docs" list by the San Diego Medical Society. The recognition is part of the society's annual peer-nominated round-up and is awarded after doctors vote for the physicians they would choose for members of their own families. This is a record sixth time that Dr. Mona Mofid has been awarded this prestigious honor.In addition to the "Top Docs" award, Dr. Mona Mofid has also been awarded the highly prestigious Castle Connolly Top Doctor award for over nine years consecutively. This particular award surveys about 7% of licensed physicians in the country.Dr. Mona Mofid graduated from The Johns Hopkins Medical School and completed her training in Dermatology at The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. She currently practices as a private dermatologist based in La Jolla and Coronado, California. A member of the independent physician association Sharp Community Medical Group, Dr. Mona Mofid mostly specializes in skin cancer and melanoma. She is among over 1700 respected physician members in the San Diego area. Having maintained excellence in patient care for all her career, Dr. Mona has been voted as the recipient of patients' Top Specialist Award for many years.

