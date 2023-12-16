MEMS Gyroscope Market To Surpass USD 3.90 Billion By 2030, At A 8.5 % CAGR From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global MEMS Gyroscope Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period.

The latest report provides information about the Global MEMS Gyroscopes market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The MEMS Gyroscopes Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to MEMS Gyroscopes Market.

The MEMS Gyroscope Market refers to the market for Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) gyroscopes. MEMS gyroscopes are small sensors that monitor and detect changes in electronic device orientation or rotational movement. Microfabrication techniques are used to build these gyroscopes, which include small vibrating mechanical components to detect and respond to changes in angular velocity. They are widely employed in a variety of applications such as consumer electronics, automotive systems, aerospace, robotics, and many more. MEMS gyroscopes are necessary for features like as image stabilization in cameras, motion detection in smartphones and game consoles, and improving the navigation capabilities of drones and autonomous vehicles. The MEMS gyroscope market is predicted to expand as technological breakthroughs continue, driven by increased demand for small and high-performance gyroscopes in a wide variety of industries and applications.

Significant Players Covered in the MEMS Gyroscopes Market Report:

Althen, ASC GMBH, Bosch Sensortec GMBH, Dytran Instruments Incorporated., Epson Toyocom Corporation, Gladiator Technologies, Innalabs, InvenSense, Kionix, Inc, Maxim Integrated, Memsic Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductor, Rion Technology Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Safran Colibrys SA, Seiko Epson Corp, Shenzhen Rion Technology Co., Ltd, Silicon Sensing Systems Limited, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Trimble Inc

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the MEMS Gyroscopes Market Report

MEMS Gyroscopes Market by Application

Mobile Devices

Cameras and Camcorders

Gaming Console

MEMS Gyroscopes Market by Type

1-axis Gyroscopes

2-axis Gyroscopes

3-axis Gyroscopes

MEMS Gyroscopes Market by End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Marine

Others

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

September 21,2023:STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a Global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has added new software to its STM32Cube development tools that simplifies connecting high-performing Internet of Things (IoT) devices to the AWS cloud.

October 10, 2023: Quantum technologies have great potential, but most of this potential is still a distant dream at present. Following ten years of research in this field, Bosch is now planning to work with the first pilot customers in the medical and mobility industries on specific applications over the next two years.

November 2022:TDK Corporation launched the world's first monolithic stand-alone gyroscope for automotive applications, which includes the IAM-20380HT 3-axis MEMS gyroscope & the DK-20380HT developer kit that can operate over a wide temperature range, delivering reliable & highly accurate measurement data for a variety of automotive non-safety applications.

October 2022: Murata has collaborated with eSoftThings to offer high-quality platform and hardware solutions. These new solutions couple of advanced sensor technologies and communication modules by Murata with an IOT platform by eSoftThings.

Regional Analysis for MEMS Gyroscopes Market:

North America dominates the MEMS gyroscope market due to the existence of key market participants, a robust automotive sector, and a high rate of adoption of innovative technologies. The region is a technical innovation hotspot with a favorable ecology for research and development operations.

Europe has the second-largest market share for gyroscopes due to the region's highly developed technological innovation. Furthermore, the German gyroscope market held the biggest market share, while the UK gyroscope market was the fastest-growing market in the European area. Europe is a significant market for MEMS gyroscopes, fueled by the automobile and aerospace industries. The area places a premium on safety, precision, and dependability, which drives demand for high-performance gyroscopes. Additionally, the rising popularity of wearable gadgets and smart home automation contributes to market development.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the MEMS Gyroscopes market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide MEMS Gyroscopes market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What is the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the MEMS Gyroscopes Market Report:

Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

Useful data on the country's position in the Global market.

Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the MEMS Gyroscopes Market

Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 MEMS Gyroscopes Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global MEMS Gyroscopes Market Forecast

Conclusion

In conclusion, MEMS Gyroscopes stand as essential components in the landscape of motion sensing technology. Their role in providing accurate and reliable motion data is transformative, impacting industries ranging from consumer electronics to automotive systems. As technology continues to advance, MEMS Gyroscopes will remain pivotal in unlocking new possibilities, driving innovation across sectors, and redefining the way devices perceive and respond to motion.

