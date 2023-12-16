Smart Hospitality Market To Grow At 25.4 % CAGR From 2023 To 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Smart Hospitality Market is anticipated to grow from USD 17.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 83.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.4 % during the forecast period.

The latest report provides information about the Global Smart Hospitality market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Smart Hospitality Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Smart Hospitality Market.

Smart hospitality refers to the use of modern technology and data-driven solutions to improve the entire visitor experience in the hotel business. It entails the use of smart technologies, automation, and data analytics to optimize many elements of a guest's stay, from booking and check-in to in-room amenities and services. Smart hospitality examples include keyless room admission via mobile applications, personalized suggestions based on visitor preferences, energy-efficient room controls, and real-time feedback systems enabling guests to convey their wants or problems. The purpose of smart hospitality is to enhance operational efficiency, boost visitor pleasure, and deliver a smooth and convenient experience, which will lead to increased consumer loyalty and great ratings. Hotels utilize data analytics to learn about their guests' tastes so that they can provide personalized services and suggestions. This might include customized rooms, restaurant recommendations, or extra amenities based on prior visits.

Significant Players Covered in the Smart Hospitality Market Report:

BuildingIQ, Cisco Systems, Cloudbeds, Control4Corporation, Frontdesk, Guestline, Honeywell International, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infor, Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Winhotel Solution SL, WiSuite

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Smart Hospitality Market Report

Smart Hospitality Market by Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Smart Hospitality Market by Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

Smart Hospitality Market by Component

Solution

Service

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

September 13, 2023:Honeywell today announced that American Battery Factory (ABF), a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturer, is fully integrating Honeywell's automation and process safety solutions in its new gig factory located in Tucson, Ariz.

September 11, 2023: Swedish electric airplane maker Heart Aerospace and Honeywell, a leader in aerospace technology, have announced a collaboration to integrate Honeywell's next-generation flight control system into the new ES-30 regional electric airplane.

Orient Jakarta and Oracle collaborated in May 2022 to develop the property management system. Due to travel restrictions, the solution helped them increase their online visibility in the COVID-19 scenario and trained workers online using Oracle Digital Learning technologies.

January 2022: Johnson Controls purchased Foghorn, a developer of Edge AI technologies. This integration will assist in speeding the healthy building movement to construct sustainable, efficient, and completely autonomous spaces.

Regional Analysis for Smart Hospitality Market:

Based on region, the Global smart hospitality management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the highest share of the smart hospitality management market in 2018 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Major hotels in the United States and Canada have already used smart hospitality management systems to boost client engagement. Furthermore, the rising use of smart technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, and others by major hotel operators in this area is fueling growth in the North American smart hospitality management market. For example, in 2018, the Marriott International Group began offering Amazon's Alexa for hospitality solutions to their clients in certain hotels. Using Amazon's Alexa, hotel customers may play music, order meals, regulate in-room temperature or lighting, phone, and even checkout with their voice command.

Europe dominates the Global market because to technical advancements, excellent internet infrastructure, and a proclivity for IoT. The smart hospitality industry is predicted to expand as demand for improved operational efficiency at a reasonable cost develops. The APAC areas are expected to develop at a faster rate due to their capacity to manage outsourced solutions and a large number of contact centers. Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the fastest revenue growth rate over the projection period. Factors such as increased investments in the hospitality sector and the growing need for sustainable technology for energy usage in hotels are largely driving revenue growth in this region. For example, on September 21, 2022, Accor is striving to create a more sustainable future for the hospitality sector, since just 7% of travel industry organizations have a net-zero carbon strategy in place and are taking proactive actions to have a good influence on the environment and our communities. Accor has made an effort to give away unwanted food products and purchase food locally or through short food supply chains, and the brand's community-based hotels offer repair workshops and resale events.

Read the full analysis report for a better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smart Hospitality stands as a beacon of innovation in the hospitality industry, transforming the way guests experience and interact with accommodation spaces. Its role in creating intelligent, connected environments is reshaping guest expectations and setting new standards for service excellence. As technology continues to advance, Smart Hospitality will remain pivotal in unlocking new possibilities, driving innovation across the hospitality landscape, and redefining the very essence of a memorable and technologically enriched stay.

