Metaverse Gaming Market To Hit USD 874.36 Billion By 2029| CAGR Of 38.25% | Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Metaverse Gaming Market is anticipated to grow from USD 90.58 Billion in 2023 to USD 874.36 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 38.25% during the forecast period.

The latest report provides information about the Global Metaverse Gaming market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Metaverse Gaming Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Metaverse Gaming Market.

The next wave of internet technology is known as metaverse. A vast network of shared, immersive, digital, or virtual worlds that link individuals and resemble the actual world is referred to as a“metaverse.” It suggests that individuals may connect, and engage in activities like playing games, making friends, shopping, and other things exactly like what they would do in everyday life. The word“metaverse” is used to describe a three-dimensional cyberspace where players may interact while utilizing VR (virtual reality), augmented realities (AR), or mixed reality (MR) gear. It might be viewed as a virtual network where members can play a variety of games utilizing modern digital technology. They can go even further and use artificial intelligence (AI) to play solitary games. In addition to this, the metaverse in gaming enables users to connect with their friends to socialize and share the virtual experience. However, to fully enjoy the digital world, users must spend money on cutting-edge equipment like a fast internet connection and pricey VR or AR goggles. According to forecasts, the gaming metaverse market will expand quickly.

Significant Players Covered in the Metaverse Gaming Market Report:

Roblox Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Epic Games, Magic Leap Inc., Lilith Games, Decenrtraland, The Sandbox, Microsoft, Unity, NVIDIA, Autodesk, Oculus, Meta Horizon, Nazara Technologies, Google, Animoca Brands Corporation Limited,, Tencent Holdings Limited,, Metaplatforms, Inc.,, The Sandbox, Kakao Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Metaverse Gaming Market Report

Metaverse Gaming Market by Component

Hardware

Software

Metaverse Gaming Market by Device

Mobile

VR Headsets

PCs

Gaming Consoles

Metaverse Gaming Market by Technology

Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

27 September 2023: To allow doctors, nurses, and other advanced practice providers more time to care for patients and enhance the patient experience, Microsoft Corp. and Mercy are forming a long-term partnership. This effort exemplifies what will come next in healthcare when it comes to using cutting-edge digital technologies to provide care to patients.

9 February 2022: NFL Tycoon has been launched by the National Football League and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), to attract the next generation of NFL football fans to the Metaverse. Roblox is a worldwide platform that connects millions of people via shared experiences, and the NFL will be the first recognized major sports league to provide a permanent experience on it.

Regional Analysis of the Metaverse Gaming Market:

North America accounted for the largest market in the metaverse gaming market. North America accounted for 34% market share of the Global market value. The major drivers of regional development are the increased use of online gaming tools and the rising knowledge of new technologies used in digital game environments like the metaverse. Additionally, the area is home to some of the most influential and cutting-edge tech firms that are making audacious bets in the metaverse realm that are expressly aimed at the gaming sector. Now, users may utilize the Meta Quest app on Android smartphones to access the metaverse platform. Official studies suggest that the US area has responded quite well to the gaming metaverse. According to one of these studies, more than 51% of Americans believe that the metaverse would fundamentally alter the game business.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the Metaverse Gaming market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide Metaverse Gaming market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What is the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the Metaverse Gaming Market Report:

Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

Useful data on countries' positions in the Global market.

Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Metaverse Gaming Market

Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

“We offer data for more than 195 nations. This is far greater than any other company at the moment and the largest number in the market”. The report can be customized according to the client's requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts ( ... ) and we'll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Metaverse Gaming stands as a paradigm shift in the gaming industry, transcending the boundaries of traditional gameplay and introducing players to expansive, interconnected virtual worlds. Its role in fostering creativity, socialization, and immersive experiences is redefining how we perceive and engage with games. As technology continues to advance, Metaverse Gaming will remain pivotal in unlocking new dimensions of play, forging dynamic gaming communities, and shaping the future of interactive entertainment.

