Forensic Equipment And Supplies Market To Surpass USD 8.67 Billion In 2023 At A CAGR Of 7.9 % By Exactitude Consultancy

Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market

The global forensic equipment and supplies market is projected to reach USD 14.76 billion by 2030 from USD 8.67 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.9 %.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market .

Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Top Key Players:

The global forensic equipment and supplies market key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Eurofins Scientific SE, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Waters Corporation, Illumina, SCIEX (Danaher Corporation), Faro Technologies, Spectris, SPEX Forensics (Horiba Instruments Inc.)

Industry Developments:

April 14, 2023: QIAGEN announced that its QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing solution is expected to be available soon for use in Japan with a SARS-CoV-2 Respiratory Panel that can detect more than 20 pathogens from a single patient sample.

April 4,2023: Waters Corporation announced its next generationXevo TQ Absolute IVD mass spectrometer, expanding its family of MassTrak IVD LC-MS/MS Systems for clinical diagnostic applications.

Regional Share Analysis:

The forensic equipment and supplies market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

North America dominates the market, owing to the presence of major manufacturers, technological advancements, and government initiatives to improve forensic services. The United States is the major contributor to the North American market due to the high demand for forensic equipment and supplies in the country.

Europe is the second-largest market for forensic equipment and supplies, with a significant demand from government forensic laboratories and research facilities. The growing demand for advanced forensic technologies and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are driving the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the forensic equipment and supplies market due to the increasing demand for forensic services and the growing focus on the development of forensic infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The increasing number of crimes and accidents in the region is also driving the growth of the market.

Key Market Segments: Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market

Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Drug Testing and Toxicology

DNA Analysis

Blood Analysis

Biometrics

Other Applications

Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market by End-user, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Government Forensic Laboratories

Independent Forensic Laboratories

Strategic points covered in the Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market (2023-2029) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Size Forecast (2023-2029).

Continue...

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

