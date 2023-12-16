Human Liver Models Market Is Projected To Reach Above USD 4.88 Billion By 2030, At More Than 12.66% CAGR From 2023- 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Human Liver Models Market

The global Human Liver Models Market is expected to grow at more than 12.66% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 4.88 billion by 2030.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Human Liver Models Market .

Global Human Liver Models Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Human Liver Models Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Human Liver Models Market Top Key Players:

Key competitors from both domestic and international markets compete fiercely in the worldwide global human liver models industry include Organovo Holding Inc., BioIVT, InSphero, Emulate Inc., Mimetas, CN Bio, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., HuREL Corporation, BICO.

Industry Developments:

9th May 2022: Emulate upgraded intestinal organ-on-a-chip for exploring inflammatory bowel disease. Organ-on-a-chip maker Emulate had launched an upgraded offering for researchers studying inflammatory bowel disease with its tissue model that help illustrate how immune cells are activated and circulate through the body.

6th May 2022: BICO acquired Allegro 3D, adding new light-based 3D Bioprinting technology – complementing the existing offering of application tailored products.

Regional Share Analysis:

The global human liver models market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Geographically, the global market for human liver models was led by the North American market in 2021, which also had the greatest revenue share. The forecast term is expected to see North America continuing to contribute the most to revenue. The high prevalence of hepatitis and the rising incidence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), as well as the development of the life science sector, are all factors that contribute to the robust revenue share. Additionally, rising government backing, the existence of specialists with the necessary training, rising investments, and a focus on tissue culture diagnostics are some important drivers driving the market's revenue growth in this area.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the quickest revenue CAGR. Some of the major factors propelling growth of the Asia Pacific human liver models market include rising investments in clinical diagnostics, rising awareness of human organoids, rising healthcare costs, rising incidence of liver diseases, and cumulative efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Segments: Human Liver Models Market

Global Human Liver Models Market by Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Liver Organoids

Liver-on-a-chip

2D Models

Animals Models

3D Bioprinting

Global Human Liver Models Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Educational

Drug Discovery

Global Human Liver Models Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Research Institute

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical Companies

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Human Liver Models Market Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Human Liver Models Market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Human Liver Models Market Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Human Liver Models Market Size Forecast (2023-2029).

Continue...

