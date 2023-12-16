Metabolomics Market Is Predictable To Grow At 14% CAGR From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metabolomics Market

The global metabolomics market is expected to grow at 14% CAGR. It is expected to reach above USD 7.13 billion by 2030 from USD 2.9 billion in 2023.

- Exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2023 -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Metabolomics Market.

Global Metabolomics Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Metabolomics Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Metabolomics Market Top Key Players:

The metabolomics market's key players include Waters Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Hitachi High- Technologies Corporation, Human metabolome Technologies, Inc, LECO Corporation, metabolon Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Scion Instruments, DANI instruments S.P.A, GL Sciences, SRI Instruments, Kore technology Ltd, JASCO Ins, among others.

Industry Developments:

May 2023 – Bio-Rad and AD Instruments collaborate to integrate Bio-Rad Explorer classroom laboratory activities with Lt, the Award-Winning Online Learning Platform. For an unrivaled life science classroom experience, the new lessons combine Bio-Rad Explorer kit activities with AD Instruments' cloud-based active-learning platform, Lt.

April 2023 – Hitachi High-Tech Announces New Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Production Facility in Kasado Area. A carbon-neutral plant that will quadruple the etching system manufacturing capacity. To meet the ever-increasing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, the new facility will treble production capacity with digitalized and automated production lines. The facility will also be carbon-neutral, in keeping with Hitachi High-Tech's goal of achieving carbon neutrality at all of its business locations (factories and offices) by FY2027 in order to build a decarbonized society.

Regional Share Analysis:

The metabolomics market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

North America, the metabolomics market is dominated by North America, notably the United States. The region offers a well-established healthcare infrastructure, a strong emphasis on R&D, and a favorable regulatory environment. The expansion of the metabolomics market in this area is supported by major academic and research organizations, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations.

Europe is another important area in the metabolomics industry. Countries with a prominent presence in metabolomics research and applications include the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The region boasts a strong academic and research network, as well as an advantageous financing climate for scientific research. Collaborations between academia, business, and government institutions are propelling the European metabolomics sector forward.

The Asia Pacific region's metabolomics market is expanding rapidly. China, Japan, and South Korea are all substantially investing in metabolomics research and infrastructure development. The region's need for metabolomics solutions is being driven by the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, rising healthcare spending, and a growing emphasis on customized therapy.

The Middle East and Africa metabolomics market is still in its early stages, but it has tremendous development potential. Metabolomics research and applications are gaining popularity in countries such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The existence of prominent research institutes, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and increased spending on scientific research are all factors driving market growth in this area.

Key Market Segments: Metabolomics Market

Metabolomics Market by Product and Service, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Metabolomics instruments

Metabolomics Bio information Tools & Services

Metabolomics Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Biomarkers Discovery

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional Genomics

Personalized Medicine

Others

Metabolomics Market by Indication, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorder

Neurological Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Metabolomics Market by End-User Industry, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Contract Research Organization

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Strategic points covered in the Metabolomics Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Metabolomics Market (2023-2029) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Metabolomics Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Metabolomics Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Metabolomics Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Metabolomics Market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Metabolomics Market.

