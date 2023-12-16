My Father, Mother Were Cms But I Didn’T Take Fake Degree: Tejashwi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 16 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that he was the son of two former chief ministers and he could easily have taken a degree but opted for honesty and did not take a fake degree.

While addressing a gathering during a school sports event in Patna, he said,“A degree is important and I want to appeal to the parents to pay attention to the education of their children. At the same time, sports are also important. Hence, the Bihar Government has taken an initiative to bring medals and create jobs in the state. So, don't go with the old theory of 'Padhoge likhoge banoge nawab, kheloge kudoge hoge kharab (if you study you will become a big man, but if you play you will ruin your life.' Sports can build your career.”

“I appeal to students to leave smart phones and tabs and come to the ground for sports,” Yadav said.

“People ask me why I don't have a degree. I want to say that my father and mother were chief ministers of the state and I could have easily taken a degree but I opted for honesty and not a fake degree. I still say education is very important for every student," Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi dropped out of school and did not complete class 9.

--IANS

ajk/rad