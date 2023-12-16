Khelo India Para Games: Olympians Inspired By Para Athletes' Grit And Determination

(MENAFN- IANS) In a heartening display of sportsmanship, Olympians Manu Bhaker, Anjum Moudgil, and Anish Bhanwala not only handed out medals but also drew inspiration from para athletes at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.

Arjuna Awardee Anjum Moudgil, appreciating the mental tenacity of para shooters, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to present medals. She acknowledged the para athletes as examples of passion and determination, emphasizing the privilege of sharing the podium with them.

"I am constantly inspired by each and everything about the para-athletes. They do not make excuses despite all the struggles that they and their family have been through," said Moudgil, praising their positive mindset and expressing hopes of standing together on the podium in Paris.

Manu Bhaker, already a Paris Olympics quota holder, highlighted the mental strength of para athletes, finding motivation in their ability to overcome challenges. Bhaker, a 7-time ISSF World Cup Gold Medalist, considered it an honor to give away medals and drew inspiration from the para athletes to overcome life's obstacles.

Anish Bhanwala, the recent Olympic quota earner, commended the dedication and hard work of para athletes despite physical challenges. He shared that interacting with para athletes at the Karni Singh Shooting Range inspired him on his journey to prepare for Paris.

