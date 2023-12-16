Rahul Backs Young Guns As India Set To Face South Africa In ODI Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Dec 16 (IANS) India ODI skipper on South Africa tour KL Rahul has stated that the Indian youngsters won't be expected to play the roles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

With the absence of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill, the spotlight turns to the emerging talents – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, and Sai Sudharsan.

Rahul, leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, emphasized the need to give the fresh faces time to find their footing at the international level. "To expect them to play the role that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played in the World Cup will be too early. You have to give them time and make them feel comfortable. There's no added pressure from my side," Rahul said in the pre-match press conference.

Acknowledging the challenge ahead, Rahul showed faith in the ability of the newcomers to adapt quickly to the South African conditions and make a mark in the series. "We need to focus on what's in front of us. Playing in the World Cup was really exciting, but we need to figure out what works for us here in these conditions and try and adapt. That is what we are looking forward to doing. I trust the players and expect them to do the job for their team," he added.

The series opener is set to take place on Sunday, at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

India enters the series with a boost of confidence, having recorded their largest victory against South Africa by 106 runs at the same venue in Johannesburg.

