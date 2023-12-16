Kishor Dutta Appointed As AG Of West Bengal, His Second Stint In The Chair

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) Senior advocate Kishore Dutta has been appointed as the new Advocate General (AG) of West Bengal, according to a notification issued by the state secretariat on Saturday.

The appointment comes over a month after former Advocate General S.N. Mukhopadhyay resigned from his post on November 10.

This is the second stint of Dutta in the chair. He was the AG before Mukhopadhyay, but had resigned immediately after the 2021 Assembly polls, following which Mukhopadhyay took over.

However, on a personal level, Dutta continued to appear on behalf of senior Trinamool Congress leaders as their counsel.

During the 12 years of Trinamool rule, there had been sudden resignations by sitting AGs four times, starting with Anindya Mitra and followed by Bimal Chatterjee, Kishor Dutta and finally S.N, Mukpopadhyay.

The figure is a study in contrast to that during the previous Left Front regime when there were just three AGS during its 34-year rule.

They were Snehangshu Kanta Acharya, Naranarayn Gooptu and Balai Roy.

Except after the demise of Acharya, the first AG in the Left Front regime, Sadhan Gupta was briefly appointed to the post during the interim period before Gooptu took over.

