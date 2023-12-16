Nevada Real Estate Developer Announcing Affordable Single-Family Townhomes Starting At $365,000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Homes Starting at $365,000

Grand Opening Parkside Villas, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, Meghan Ebert City of Reno Ward 4 representative, Miguel Martinez Reno City Council Ward 3, Diane Vanderwall Sparks City Council Ward 2, Bob Lissner, Peter Lissner

Lifestyle Homes is thrilled to debut their highly anticipated 1 & 2-story single-family townhomes in Reno, starting at an affordable price of $365,000.

- Parkside Villas builder Peter LissnerCOLD SPRINGS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nevada developer Lifestyle Homes is thrilled to debut their highly anticipated 1 & 2-story single-family townhomes in Reno, starting at an affordable price of $365,000.Today, future homeowners are looking for value within the Reno area. Lifestyle Homes and Parkside Villas have committed to providing accessible homeownership for potential owners with quality single-family homes at attainable prices.The newly developed Parkside Villas within the Woodland Village community boasts a range of thoughtfully designed floor plans that cater to diverse lifestyle preferences and needs. Each home has been meticulously crafted to combine style, comfort, and functionality, ensuring an exceptional living experience."We believe everyone deserves a place to call home," said Parkside Villas builder Peter Lissner. "By offering affordable single-family homes in Cold Springs, we are proud to contribute to the local community and help potential homeowners fulfill their dreams without compromising quality."Reflective of Lifestyle Homes' community-oriented vision, Parkside Villas are nestled within the Woodland Village master-planned community designed by the Lissner family. The villas provide residents with the convenience of urban amenities while maintaining a serene, family-friendly atmosphere.Beyond nature's wonders, Cold Springs and the Woodland Village multi-generational community offers many practical amenities, including easy freeway access, a meticulous and well-maintained trail system with sustainable community garden areas, four county parks, and three uncrowded schools, including the new Michael Inskeep elementary school. Additionally, homeowners enjoy various restaurants and the Cold Springs Family Center for convenience and enjoyment. You'd be surprised to know there is only one stop sign from the Spaghetti Bowl to your front door!Prospective buyers interested in these affordable modern townhomes are encouraged to explore the Lifestyle Homes website or chat with Lifestyle's zero-pressure team, who also happen to be homeowners in Woodland Village. To learn more about floor plans, pricing, and availability, visit or call 775.971.2000. Really, the majority of the lifestyle team lives here too!

Courtney Meredith

Design on Edge

...

+1 775-338-3004