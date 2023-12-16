Revolutionizing Legacy: SD Trust Leaders Unveil Key Strategies For Family Enterprise Planning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A new webcast featuring three senior trust experts from South Dakota Trust Companies details how new and powerful trust designs can benefit America's family businesses.The webcast, hosted by Family Business USA's President Pat Soldano, features South Dakota Trust Planning Company President James Paladino, William Murphy, Managing Director, Planning, and Mario Signori, Managing Director and Corporate Counsel.The webcast details how new family trust planning strategies for multi-general family enterprises can help families deal with such uncertainties as family transition, estate taxes, economic shifts, next generation leadership, and even political change.“There are so many uncertainties facing family enterprises it is critical to look at new trust designs and structures,” says Paladino, President, South Dakota Trust Company.“Trusts need to provide flexibility and customized to each family's needs,” he says.South Dakota Trust, based in Sioux Falls, has six offices with clients in 47 states and $135 billion in assets under administration.“Third-party trusts make up the majority of trusts today,” said Managing Director Signori.“But self-settled trusts are now revolutionizing the approach to trusts, since they now offer new asset protections,” he says in the webcast.The company also looks to trust protectors as another important tool family businesses should consider, according to Murphy, Managing Director of Planning.“A third-part decision maker provides even greater flexibility for the family,” Murphy offers.“This layer of protection varies by state statutes but work best in states with no personal income taxes.”The webcast by South Dakota Trust Companies and Family Enterprise USA is part of series of videos and webcasts created to be used as a resource for multi-generational families looking for information and experts on a variety of issues, from estate taxes and business planning to workplace training.“Family trust planning is more critical than ever before,” said Pat Soldano, of Family Enterprise USA, advocates for America's family businesses.“We hope these webcasts offer valuable insights and information for the managing and transitioning of family enterprises,” she said.“These stories and resources are messages we want to continue to deliver to our leaders in Congress, so they can be educated on the importance of family businesses to the American economy.”The Family Enterprise USA webcast can be seen by clicking here: ClickAbout Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bi-partisan 501.c3 organization.

