International Call Against France: Free New Caledonia From Nuclear Weapons

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The General Assembly of the Pacific Conference of Churches has
expressed support for New Caledonia's struggle for independence
from France, Azernews reports, citing the outcome
documents of the 12th General Assembly.
Support French Polynesia and New Caledonia in their sacred
struggle for self-determination. We call for an end to the
militarisation of these territories. At the same time, we call on
the current and former colonial powers to undertake regional
ratification of nuclear weapons.
The outcome documents of the 12th General Assembly stated.
"We must ensure equity through employment, responsible
leadership and efficient use of resources. There is need to reduce
the financial burden of its members by turning church lands into
projects for the benefit of the people, and to warn leaders who do
not prioritise the needs of the people. We call on all Pacific
churches to adopt policies that provide safe places where women and
children can worship God and find comfort and support in times of
need. We also call on churches to provide access to places of
worship for those in need," the document said.
The militarisation of the Pacific remains an issue of concern,
according to the General Assembly document.
"As guardians of the Pacific, we call on the governments of
Australia, China, France, France, India, Indonesia, the UK and the
US to free our region from the proliferation of nuclear weapons,
weapons of mass destruction and military bases. We insist on our
call for regional ratification of the South Pacific Nuclear Free
Zone Treaty (Rarotonga Treaty). We condemn the release of nuclear
and other wastes, and call on Japan to stop dumping polluted water
into the ocean. We call on the US, UK and France to accept
responsibility for ocean degradation caused by nuclear testing in
the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, the land now called Australia and
Maohi Nui," the document said.
MENAFN16122023000195011045ID1107606782
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.