Ukraine Returns Three More Children From Russia, Temporarily Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three more children from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories have been brought back to Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on Telegram . Ukrinform reports.

"We continue to fulfill the task of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Our children are returning home. With the joint efforts of our team and Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, with the mediation of the State of Qatar, we are returning three children," he wrote.

Two of them returned to their mother - they are children born in 2008 and 2012 who were taken out of the temporarily occupied territories.

The third child was in Russia and was reunited with their mother in Georgia.

All of them are already at home with their relatives.

"Volodymyr Zelensky's task is to return everyone. And we will do it," Yermak said.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote on Facebook that each return is a separate story and a special operation that people are working on. And their goal is to return all children to their homeland.

"I am thankful to everyone who is helping do this. We will fight for every Ukrainian child and return them all," the commissioner said.