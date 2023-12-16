Türkiye Always Close To Azerbaijan - Turkish Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Türkiye is always close to Azerbaijan, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler said, Trend reports.

Guler noted that the path to security and peace in the Caucasus lies through the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He added that joint efforts to strengthen the strategic alliance and deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan continue successfully, including in the field of defense industry and military cooperation.