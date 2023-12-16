Türkiye Always Close To Azerbaijan - Turkish Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Türkiye is
always close to Azerbaijan, Turkish Minister of National Defense
Yashar Guler said, Trend reports.
Guler noted that the path to security and peace in the Caucasus
lies through the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
He added that joint efforts to strengthen the strategic alliance
and deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan continue
successfully, including in the field of defense industry and
military cooperation.
