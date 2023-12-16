Iraq Condoles With Kuwait Over Passing Of Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid voiced condolences to Kuwait over the death of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday.

"With great sorrow and sadness, we received the news of the death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," he said in a cable to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Iraqi president prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the late Amir's soul with much mercy, and to grant the Kuwaiti people more patience and solace.

For his part, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani said in a tweet: "We extend our deepest condolences to the State of Kuwait and the government and people, on the passing of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah."

"We ask Allah to bestow mercy upon him, and to inspire patience and solace on his family, relatives, and all the brotherly Kuwaiti people," he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Parliament Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi expressed much sadness to the State of Kuwait over the death of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He said that with great sadness and great sorrow, he received the news of the death of the Amir of Kuwait, remembering his sincere stances and good efforts in supporting Arab and Islamic issues and ensuring regional stability in the region. (end)

ahh









MENAFN16122023000071011013ID1107606777