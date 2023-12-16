Oman Mourns Kuwait's Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Sultan Haitham Bin Tareq of Oman has issued royal orders to declare official mourning, lower flags at half mast, and suspend work in government and private sectors for three days, starting today, Saturday, following the death of the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al-Sabah.

According to a Court statement carried by the Omani News Agency (ONA), Sultan Haitham deemed the late Amir as one of the Arab world's prominent leaders, who worked for the progress and prosperity of both Arab and Muslim nations, as well as his country.

An ONA report on the sad occasion said that during Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad's reign, Kuwait witnessed achievements on various levels, praising at the same time the sturdy and brotherly bond between the two Gulf countries.

Reforms on state and parliamentary levels marked the late Amir's three-year rule, which resulted in creating a sense of unison across the Kuwaiti public spectrum.

This was in addition to launching many mega developmental projects in oil and investment sectors, the late Amir made sure to lay new economic foundations for the future.

At the social level, during Sheikh Nawaf's reign, Kuwait came first in Arab social development index for 2021, as well as first worldwide in water and health care indexes, also in 2021. (end)

