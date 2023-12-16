Algerian Pres. Mourns Late Kuwaiti Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Algerian President Abdulmajid Tabboune expressed deepest condolences for the State of Kuwait over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
President Tabboune, in a letter to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, that "We bid farewell to a dear brother" who led Kuwait to further development and sustainability, the presidency said in a statement.
He extended deepest condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad.
The Amiri Diwan of Kuwait announced earlier the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and declared a 40-day mourning. (end)
