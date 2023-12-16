GCC Mourns Late Kuwaiti Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed deep condolences for the passing away of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who was announced dead on Saturday.
GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed condolences for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.
He paid tribute for the achievements of the late Amir, his wisdom and humanity.
The Amiri Diwan of Kuwait announced earlier the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and declared a 40-day mourning. (end)
