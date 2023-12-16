Delhi HC Seeks Police Response On Plea Alleging Brutality By Its Officers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has sought the police's response to claims of illegal arrest, physical assault, and torture of a man apprehended in an attempted murder case last month.

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice on the petition filed by the victim's wife, citing "police transgressions."

The court directed the preservation of relevant CCTV footage, including footage from the concerned police station for scrutiny.

The petitioner contends that her husband was unlawfully arrested in the early hours of November 16 by plainclothes police officers without presenting a warrant or documentation.

The victim allegedly endured physical abuse and public humiliation during the incident.

The court ordered: "Issue notice. Let the status report be filed before the next date."

Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui, representing the petitioner, argued that the police officers' conduct violated fundamental and human rights.

He said that even in custody, a person cannot be deprived of their fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The petitioner asserted the need for a thorough investigation to expose culpable police officers, including high-ranking officials, who allegedly tampered with crucial evidence such as CCTV footage at the police station.

The petition detailed the incident, claiming that the CCTV surveillance system at P.S. Chandni Mahal was tampered with during the alleged assault. It accused the police of orchestrating a public humiliation spectacle with an overwhelming force of over 200-250 officers and paramilitary personnel.

The plea further alleged that after nearly 36 hours of arrest, the victim was produced before a magisterial court, which remanded him to judicial custody in a false case.

The petitioner and her husband, according to the plea, have been unlawfully deprived of their right to live with dignity by the alleged police misconduct.

The court scheduled the next hearing for February 2024.

