Arshvant And Guntas Shine In US Kids Golf India North Tour Finale

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The sixth and final leg of the US Kids Golf India North Tour witnessed outstanding performances by Arshvant Srivastava among boys and Guntas Kaur Sandhu in the girls' category, capping off a season filled with remarkable golfing talent.

Guntas Kaur Sandhu continued her stellar form, following her stunning 64 in the fifth leg with an impressive 7-under 65 in the finale. This remarkable performance marked her fourth consecutive win in as many starts, securing her position at the top of the category and highlighting her dominance in junior golf.

On the boys' side, Arshvant Srivastava showcased exceptional skills as he clinched victory with a score of 68. This win, his second of the season, propelled him to the second spot in the overall points standings. Arshvant's birdie-birdie finish in the fifth leg, despite an eye infection, and his recovery from a hand injury demonstrated his resilience and determination.

Prince Bainsla, with three wins and two seconds, secured the top spot in the overall points position in Boys 13-14. Arshvant, with two wins, one second, and one third in six events, finished a commendable second in the season standings.

In the girls' category, Amaira Gulati's stellar performance with a score of 32 (4-under) in the final leg earned her a well-deserved victory, marking her fifth win of the year. Gairat Kaur Kahlon secured the second position, while Amaira's consistent performances throughout the season secured her the Overall Category title.

Nihal Cheema continued his dominance in Boys 6, winning all four starts in the season. Zorawar Singh Chahal completed a clean sweep of all six events in his category.

Among other notable winners, Kabir Goyal emerged victorious in Boys 8, winning his fourth title, while Ojas Saraswat pushed him to a playoff. Rudar Gupta clinched the Boys 9 title, and Siddhant Sharma secured his third consecutive title in Boys 10 with a score of 69.

Raajveer Surri secured his first title of the season in Boys 11, avenging his fifth-leg defeat to Vidit Aggarwal. Danish Verma rebounded from a play-off loss in the fifth leg to win the overall top spot in his age group.

In the Girls category, Aanya Dandriyal (Girls 9-10), Guntas Kaur Sandhu (Girls 11-12), and Ananyaa Sood (Girls 13-14) secured back-to-back titles, showcasing their consistent and impressive golfing prowess.

--IANS

hs/