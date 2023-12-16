Kothari V Md Hussain & Shoaib V Gupta In Men’S 15-Red Snooker Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Sourav Kothari (PSPB) will take on Md Hussain Khan (RSPB) while Delhi's Shoaib Khan will lock horns with Paras Gupta (UP) in the men's 15-Red snooker semifinals of the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.
In Saturday's quarterfinals, Shoaib edged out Rayaan Razmi of Maharashtra 5-4 after shocking defending champion Kamal Chawla (RSPB) in the previous round.
Earlier in the afternoon, Karnataka teenager Natasha Chethan won her maiden Sub-junior girls' billiards crown, beating Gujarat's Aanya Patel 143-107.
The 15-year-old was a semifinalist at the IBSF women's under-21 world snooker championships in Riyadh in July.
--IANS
hs/
MENAFN16122023000231011071ID1107606751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.