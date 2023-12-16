Kothari V Md Hussain & Shoaib V Gupta In Men’S 15-Red Snooker Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Sourav Kothari (PSPB) will take on Md Hussain Khan (RSPB) while Delhi's Shoaib Khan will lock horns with Paras Gupta (UP) in the men's 15-Red snooker semifinals of the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

In Saturday's quarterfinals, Shoaib edged out Rayaan Razmi of Maharashtra 5-4 after shocking defending champion Kamal Chawla (RSPB) in the previous round.

Earlier in the afternoon, Karnataka teenager Natasha Chethan won her maiden Sub-junior girls' billiards crown, beating Gujarat's Aanya Patel 143-107.

The 15-year-old was a semifinalist at the IBSF women's under-21 world snooker championships in Riyadh in July.

