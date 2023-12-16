ROTTWEILER GRANGER WINS AKC ROYAL CANIN NATIONAL ALL-BREED PUPPY AND JUNIOR STAKES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CH Von Hawes Forever Forward, a Rottweiler known as "Granger," triumphed over 1,717 dogs ages six months to 18 months to become the

AKC® Royal Canin National All-Breed Junior of the Year, held today in Orlando, Fla., in conjunction with the AKC® National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. "Granger," owned and bred by Peter Hawes & Kathleen Hawes & Erin Maureen Foreman of New Castle, CA, was crowned "PUPPY/JUNIOR of the Year" by an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Mr. Clay Coady, Mr. Terry Stacy, and Mr. Dennis B. Sprung, after quality canine competition.

AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes Best in Stakes winner "Granger" the Rottweiler

Coverage of the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes is available for replay at AKC .

The winners:

Group Winners

After winning Best of Breed competitions, the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Puppy/Junior of the Year:

Sporting: CH Ghoststone Honey Nut Cherrios, a Labrador Retriever known as "Cherrio," owned and bred by Judy Schenk Chambers of Aurora, OR.

Hound:

Trio Bugaboo's Peaky Blinders, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen known as "Thomas," owned by Karen & Clint Livingston, Cameron & Taylor Johnson of Elizabeth, CO and Patty Opperman/Clint Livingston/Karen Livingston.

Working:

CH Von Hawes Forever Forward, a Rottweiler known as "Granger," owned and bred by Peter Hawes & Kathleen Hawes & Erin Maureen Foreman of New Castle, CA.

Terrier:

Beauideal The Magic Flute, a Miniature Schnauzer

known as "Amadeus," owned by Dr. Lisa

Sarvas and George Frederick of Morrisville, NC and bred by Lisa Sarvas.

Toy:

Kimmilove Newberry Volcano, a Pomeranian known as "Berry," owned by M-Iae Kim Yong-Jae Lee of Yangpyeong-Gun GD and bred by Mi-ae Kim.

Non-Sporting:

Dreamstar's Reigning Queen, a Xoloitzcuintli known as "Reina," owned and bred by Teresa Campbell, Jose Miguel Sanchez, Whitney Meeks of Avon, IN.

Herding:

Harmony Hill's Always Wright, an Australian Shepherd known as "Always," owned by Catherine Dougan, Kaylene Scotton, Heather Braddock of Barkhamsted, CT and bred by Kaylene Scotton/Heather Braddock/Emma Jenkins.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function.

Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit and "LIKE" us on Facebook at .

