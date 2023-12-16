UK Teen Found In France Set To Be Repatriated Saturday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Toulouse, France: Alex Batty, a British teen who went missing six years ago and was found this week in France, will be repatriated on Saturday "in the late afternoon", the Toulouse prosecutor told AFP.
He will take off for London from the southern French city of Toulouse, "accompanied by several British police officers", said magistrate Antoine Leroy.
