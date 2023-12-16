PM Mourns Emir Of Kuwait, Declares 3-Day Mourning Period

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec 16 (Petra) -- The Jordanian government expressed deep grief over the passing of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away Saturday.
Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh expressed his heart-felt condolences and deep sympathies to "our brothers in the state of Kuwait over this profound loss."
"With the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, we lost a true and loyal Arab leader, who dedicated his life to serving his country and the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations," he said.
The Prime Minister declared a state of mourning in the Kingdom for a period of three days during which flags will fly at half mast, starting today.
