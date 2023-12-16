               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Arircraft Strike Lebanese Border Towns


12/16/2023 9:22:37 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Beirut, Dec 16 (Petra) - Israeli warplanes and artillery struck a string of Lebanese border towns on saturday, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.
A Lebanese security source told Petra's correspondent in Beirut that Israeli jets targeted a valley near Ramieh village, Jabal Balat in the western sector of South Lebanon and the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab.
It said artillery bombardment targeted the outskirts of the towns of Hula, Mays al-Jabal, Bab al-Taniya, Khiam and Wadi Hassan.

