Israeli Arircraft Strike Lebanese Border Towns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Dec 16 (Petra) - Israeli warplanes and artillery struck a string of Lebanese border towns on saturday, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.A Lebanese security source told Petra's correspondent in Beirut that Israeli jets targeted a valley near Ramieh village, Jabal Balat in the western sector of South Lebanon and the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab.It said artillery bombardment targeted the outskirts of the towns of Hula, Mays al-Jabal, Bab al-Taniya, Khiam and Wadi Hassan.