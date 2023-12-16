Ministries, Gov't Institutions, Banks To Close For Three Days After Amir's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced Saturday that ministries and government institutions would close for three days as of tomorrow Sunday following the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

It added in a statement work would resume on Wednesday, December 20.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Education said tests for secondary school would postponed to be on December 20-28, while 10th and 11th grades would held on December 20 until January 4.

Ministry spokesman Ahmad Al-Wuhaida 12th grade tests would be postponed until January 7 and ended on January 18.

Kuwait Banking Association said banks would be closed for three days and would reopen on Wednesday, December 20.

Ministry of Health, meanwhile, said it would reschedule appointments that were not urgent following the death of the Amir. (end)

