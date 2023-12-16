HFCL Unveils A New Era In Defence Tech With Cutting-Edge Radars

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 15 December 2023: In a notable development, HFCL Limited (HFCL), a technology enterprise in India and provider of state-of-the-art telecommunication products and solutions, is poised to transform its impact in the defence sector. This transformation involves a strategic focus on radar technologies to fulfill the critical Information, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) needs of Defence and Security Forces. The deployment of these cutting-edge radar technologies offers unparalleled advantages and showcases versatile applications across multiple sectors, underscoring HFCL\'s unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in the defence industry.



In its initial offering, HFCL through its 90% owned subsidiary, Raddef Private Limited, a R&D enterprise specialising in cutting edge radars and RF solutions, has designed a range of Surveillance Radars catered to meet diverse operational needs. These radars employ Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology offering numerous advantages over other radar technologies, including high accuracy, low power consumption, and resistance to interference. Apart from the application of ground surveillance for border and parametric security, FMCW radars offer a wide range of applications, from weather radar to navigation systems. Their unique capability to simultaneously measure distance and velocity positions them as essential technology for various modern applications. With diverse variants catering to specific operational requirements, these surveillance radars are exceptionally versatile, portable, and deployable across challenging and hostile terrains.



HFCL is also actively engaged in the development of a state-of-the-art Drone Detection Radar, poised to be an important component of modern drone detection systems. HFCLâ€TMs ongoing cutting-edge research and development initiatives extend to a diverse range of radar technologies. These include Doppler Weather Radars, Threat Emulators, LTE-based Passive Radars, Fog and Foliage Penetration Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars, Avalanche Detection Radars, Altimeters, and more. These innovative radar systems, spanning various technologies, play a pivotal role in meeting the operational and functional needs of users across diverse sectors and domains.



The worldwide market for surveillance Radars is expected to reach to USD 12 billion per annum by 2030 from the current market size of USD 6.87 billion per annum.



Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, \"We embark on a transformative journey, driven by a vision to fortify national security and innovation. Our foray into ground surveillance radars, drone detection radars, and a spectrum of advanced radar solutions reflects our commitment to empowering defence and security forces with cutting-edge technology. These radars, with their diverse applications across sectors, symbolize our dedication to safeguarding the present and shaping a secure future for our nation. Our strategic investment of 90% in Raddef Private Limited underscore HFCL\'s commitment to fostering Make-in-India technology, solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the defence communication domain. \"



India accounts for 3.7% of global military spending, making it the third highest military spender in the world after the U.S. and China. This makes it to be a huge opportunity for HFCL to contribute and lead with innovation in Indian Defence tech space. In alignment with the Governmentâ€TMs Make in India Policy, HFCL is proud to contribute in helping the Country modernise its military capabilities, through its indigenous defence tech innovations.



About HFCL



HFCL is a leading technology company specialising in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises and governments. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high tech solutions with a commitment to provide the latest technology products to its customers. Our strong R&D expertise coupled with our global system integration services and decades of experience in fibre optics enable us to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks.



The Companyâ€TMs in-house R&D Centres located at Gurugram & Bengaluru along with invested R&D Houses and other R&D collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate a futuristic range of technology products and solutions. HFCL has developed capabilities to provide premium quality Optical Fibre and Optical Fibre Cables, state-of-the-art telecom products including 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products, 5G Transport Products, WiFi Systems (WiFi 6, WiFi 7), Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Routers and Software Defined Radios and defence electronics products.



The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fibre and Optical Fibre Cable manufacturing plants at Hyderabad, Optical Fibre Cable manufacturing plant in Goa and in its subsidiary HTL Limited at Chennai.



HFCL is a partner of choice for its customers across India, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and USA. HFCLâ€TMs commitment to quality and environmental sustainability inspires it to innovate solutions for the ever-evolving customer needs.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...