Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Members Sent To Khankendi - Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijani
Central Election Commission (CEC) members were sent to Khankendi
yesterday, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the
commission's meeting held today, Trend reports.
In addition, according to him, members of the commission have
already informed where the polling stations will be located in the
village of Aghali.
“The polling stations there will be a model for polling stations
in other places. From Khankendi, the city of Shusha, Lachin, we'll
demonstrate to the world that we have created polling stations in
places where restoration work is underway,” he said.
The commission's head also called on the media to better cover
the election in the liberated territories.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
