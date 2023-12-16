Registration Of Extraordinary Presidential Election Candidates In Azerbaijan To Begin Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) will begin the process of registering candidates for the extraordinary presidential election soon, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at its meeting held today, Trend reports.

He noted that the documents required by candidates are ready.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel