Registration Of Extraordinary Presidential Election Candidates In Azerbaijan To Begin Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijani
Central Election Commission (CEC) will begin the process of
registering candidates for the extraordinary presidential election
soon, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at its meeting held
today, Trend reports.
He noted that the documents required by candidates are
ready.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
