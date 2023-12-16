Baku To Host Concert Of World Famous Canadian Composer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A concert by Steve Barakatt will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center on February 10, as part of the Néoréalité World Tour, Trend reports.

Barakatt, born in 1973 in Quebec to a Lebanese family, is a composer and producer who performs both classical music and jazz.

His concert in Baku will consist of two parts. The program will include compositions from Barakatt's latest album, as well as beloved pieces from previous years.

Barakatt is not only a musician but also a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF). He is the author of the UNICEF anthem "Laylay" which was also pperformed in space, and a video clip about children's rights was released for the anthem.

Many of Barakatt's works have been featured in over 150 television shows worldwide, including the Monaco Grand Prix.

In 2005, the premiere of his famous symphonic work "Ad vitam aeternam" took place at the Grand Theatre de Quebec.

Two parts of this renowned composition by the composer will also be performed at the Baku concert.

A recipient of various awards, Barakatt, a composer, pianist, music producer, and creative director, has collaborated on hundreds of projects worldwide with renowned artists, record companies, organizations, and leading orchestras.

In 2020, he was awarded the title of Knight of the National Order of Quebec by the Premier of Quebec.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel