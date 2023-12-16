Baku To Host Concert Of World Famous Canadian Composer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A concert by
Steve Barakatt will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center on
February 10, as part of the Néoréalité World Tour, Trend reports.
Barakatt, born in 1973 in Quebec to a Lebanese family, is a
composer and producer who performs both classical music and
jazz.
His concert in Baku will consist of two parts. The program will
include compositions from Barakatt's latest album, as well as
beloved pieces from previous years.
Barakatt is not only a musician but also a Goodwill Ambassador
for the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF). He is the author of the UNICEF
anthem "Laylay" which was also pperformed in space, and a video
clip about children's rights was released for the anthem.
Many of Barakatt's works have been featured in over 150
television shows worldwide, including the Monaco Grand Prix.
In 2005, the premiere of his famous symphonic work "Ad vitam
aeternam" took place at the Grand Theatre de Quebec.
Two parts of this renowned composition by the composer will also
be performed at the Baku concert.
A recipient of various awards, Barakatt, a composer, pianist,
music producer, and creative director, has collaborated on hundreds
of projects worldwide with renowned artists, record companies,
organizations, and leading orchestras.
In 2020, he was awarded the title of Knight of the National
Order of Quebec by the Premier of Quebec.
