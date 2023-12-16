Europe May Have To Compensate For Lack Of U.S. Support For Ukraine - Pistorius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's leadership is aware of the possible need to take on greater responsibility in helping Ukraine due to reduced support from the United States.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this in an interview with Welt am Sonntag , Ukrinform reports.

Pistorius noted that allies and partners were discussing the "worst-case scenario" as the military situation in Ukraine is becoming more and more difficult, there is a lack of ammunition, and the Republicans in the United States are blocking further support, so Europe will have to compensate for the lack of aid from the United States.

"Of course, we are talking about it. We realize that sooner or later, we will probably have to compensate for something that may no longer be coming from Washington. In theory, there may also be areas that we cannot easily compensate immediately," he said.

For example, the defense industry needs time to build up its capabilities.

"Now we have about five to eight years to catch up - both in terms of the armed forces, industry, and society. Now Putin is significantly increasing the production of weapons in Russia," the politician said, recalling that according to a Russian State Duma decision, the increase in defense spending reaches more than 60%.

Putin's threats against the Baltic states, Georgia and Moldova should be taken very seriously, Pistorius said.

"It's not just saber-rattling. It could be dangerous at the end of this decade. But by that time we will be ready for this," he said, adding that the Europeans should strengthen security guarantees on their continent, without relying entirely on the United States.

Pistorius called the change of government in Poland good news and noted that he had already invited a new colleague to Berlin and personally plans to go to Poland as soon as possible in the new year.

"We need to figure out how best to set ourselves up on the eastern flank on the basis of NATO defense plans. What can we achieve there together? These are all questions that the three of us [together with France as part of the Weimar Triangle] can now answer," Pistorius said.

He also reiterated that due to serious crises, Germany needs armed forces capable of defending the country - in case of war, "no more and no less."