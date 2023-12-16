Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy's Firing Position On Zaporizhzhia Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have spotted and destroyed a firing position of the Russian invaders in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"The defenders 'roasted' the occupiers so well that sparks flew. Not a single boot of an interventionist will trample on our land," the report said.

In addition, the State Border Guard Service reported that on the Kupiansk axis, border guards of the Offensive Guard's Steel Border brigade used an FPV drone to strike the driver's cabin of an enemy excavator, damaging the control system.

"Unfortunately, the driver was absent, but we are sure that he will be 'pleasantly' surprised after returning to the earthmoving machine," the report reads.