Police Academy Hosted International Conference On Investigating Property Crimes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA)
hosted an international scientific-practical conference on
"Criminal-legal, criminal-procedural and criminalistic aspects of
investigation of crimes committed against property", Azernews reports.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal
Affairs, the event was attended by members of the Milli Majlis, the
Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional
Court and the Ministry of Justice.
Representatives of the Forensic Expertise Centre, as well as a
number of state institutions and higher education institutions,
trainees and students participated. Representatives of 14 higher
education institutions from Turkiye, Russia, Moldova, Bulgaria,
Georgia and Kazakhstan took part in the conference in online
format.
The participants of the event first laid flowers at the monument
to the National Leader. Then they honoured the memory of national
leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan martyrs who fell for
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with a minute of silence, and
the National Anthem was played.
Head of the Police Academy of the Interior Ministry Police
Major-General Djanpolad Daanov, who opened the Conference with an
introductory speech, greeted the participants of the event and
wished success to the work of the Conference, as well as expressed
his opinion on its importance and purpose.
The head of the Academy noted that the main purpose of holding
the international conference on this topic is to study topical and
problematic issues and identify solutions, to achieve the unity of
theoretical knowledge with practical skills, to increase attention
to the problems at the legal level, as well as to study
international experience and expand ties.
Afterwards, speeches of other guests and presentations related
to the theme of the conference were heard. At the end of the event,
printed materials of the conference were handed over to the
participants.
