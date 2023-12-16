ISESCO Headquarters Hosts Concert In Honour Of The 100Th Anniversary Of National Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, was organised at ISESCO headquarters in Rabat, capital of Morocco. A parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova attended the concert, Azernews reports.

ISESCO Director General Salim bin Muhammad al-Malik and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco Nazim Samadov spoke at the event about unprecedented merits of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the state and people of Azerbaijan, the National leader's attention and care for national and cultural values of our people, his global initiatives.

People's Artist Murad Huseynov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, performed songs at the concert.