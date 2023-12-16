               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Candidate Registration For Early Presidential Elections To Begin Soon


12/16/2023 9:16:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission that the CEC of Azerbaijan will soon start the process of registration of candidates for the extraordinary presidential election, Azernews reports.

The chairman noted that the documents required by the candidates are ready.

Recall that on 7 December President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the announcement of extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan. According to the order, extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on 7 February.

