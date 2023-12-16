Candidate Registration For Early Presidential Elections To Begin Soon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the Central Election
Commission that the CEC of Azerbaijan will soon start the process
of registration of candidates for the extraordinary presidential
election, Azernews reports.
The chairman noted that the documents required by the candidates
are ready.
Recall that on 7 December President Ilham Aliyev signed an order
on the announcement of extraordinary presidential elections in
Azerbaijan. According to the order, extraordinary presidential
elections will be held in Azerbaijan on 7 February.
