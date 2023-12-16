UAE Pres. Mourns Kuwait Amir's Death, Announces 3-Day Mourning

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourned the passing of the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday.

In a presidential statement, Sheikh Mohammad prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to Al Sabah Family, the State of Kuwait, and its people.

The UAE president announced that the UAE would observe a three-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast at all official departments, embassies, and UAE's diplomatic missions outside the country, it said.

For his part, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum offered condolences over the death of the Amir of Kuwait. (end)

skm









MENAFN16122023000071011013ID1107606690