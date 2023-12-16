Lebanon Declares Mourning For Demise Of Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Lebanon declared official mourning for the death of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This came in a statement issued by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, which included the declaration of official mourning and that flags would be flown at half-mast at all official departments, institutions, and municipalities for a period of three days from Saturday to Monday, December 18.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless the late His Highness the Amir with mercy and place him in paradise. (end)

ayb









MENAFN16122023000071011013ID1107606689