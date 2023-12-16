Pakistani PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Demise Of Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Saturday has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Kakar expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh and said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the people of Kuwait at this moment of grief. He prayed for the departed soul.

The Prime Minister said the late Kuwaiti Amir will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to strengthening Pakistan-Kuwait relations. (end)

sbk













MENAFN16122023000071011013ID1107606688